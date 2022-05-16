WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

201 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been

cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for

central New York.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Binghamton.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

Delaware County NY.

