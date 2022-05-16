WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

336 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR OTSEGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT

345 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for

central New York.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Binghamton.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTSEGO...EASTERN

DELAWARE...NORTHERN SULLIVAN AND EASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE

AT 345 PM EDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Clinton County in northern New York...

Northeastern Franklin County in northern New York...

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ellenburg

Center, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

* Locations impacted include...

Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Ellenburg, Irona, Harrigan, Mooers

Forks, Ellenburg Center, Alder Bend and Cannon Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

Central Orange County in southeastern New York...

* At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Unionville,

or 9 miles southwest of Middletown, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Florida around 345 PM EDT.

Goshen around 350 PM EDT.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather