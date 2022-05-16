WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

453 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022

...A line of heavy rain and gusty winds will impact portions of

south central Oneida, Broome, Madison, west central Delaware,

Cortland, eastern Tioga, southeastern Onondaga and Chenango Counties

through 530 PM EDT...

At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain and gusty winds

along a line extending from near Camillus to near Cortland to Little

Meadows. Movement was east-northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Onondaga, Syracuse, Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City,

Endicott, Oneida, Norwich and Pompey.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 16.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 84.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4308 7556 4283 7542 4200 7539 4200 7618

4266 7627 4278 7627 4280 7629 4299 7632

TIME...MOT...LOC 2051Z 240DEG 42KT 4300 7625 4257 7615 4202 7613

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Litchfield County in northern Connecticut...

Berkshire County in western Massachusetts...

Eastern Dutchess County in east central New York...

Southeastern Columbia County in east central New York...

South central Bennington County in southern Vermont...

* Until 600 PM EDT.

* At 452 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Great Barrington to Sharon to Brewster, moving

northeast at 75 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Pittsfield, Torrington, New Milford, Southbury, North Adams, Great

Barrington, Sherman, Pawling, Brookfield, Monroe, Canton, Adams,

Thomaston, Williamstown, New Hartford, Lee, Lenox, Amenia,

Sheffield and Cheshire.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

