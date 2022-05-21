WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

922 PM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seneca

and northern Yates Counties through 1000 PM EDT...

At 921 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Vine Valley, or 12 miles southwest of Canandaigua, moving northeast

at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Romulus, Fayette, Benton, Potter, Middlesex,

Italy, Rushville and Kendaia.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 near 41.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4267 7736 4273 7734 4276 7731 4277 7697

4287 7698 4287 7696 4301 7697 4302 7687

4284 7671 4277 7674 4259 7736 4267 7737

TIME...MOT...LOC 0121Z 243DEG 39KT 4272 7740

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

