SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1241 PM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Broome

and northeastern Susquehanna Counties through 115 PM EDT...

At 1241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Binghamton, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin,

Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Port Dickinson and Hallstead.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 5.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 67 North and 75.

Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4185 7573 4201 7602 4209 7610 4215 7593

4200 7548 4198 7548

TIME...MOT...LOC 1641Z 299DEG 22KT 4206 7594

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

