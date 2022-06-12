WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 607 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Oneida County through 645 PM EDT... At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Floyd, or 7 miles east of Rome, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Rome, Trenton, Floyd, Oriskany, Steuben, Remsen, Holland Patent, Prospect, Barneveld and Stittville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4333 7508 4330 7515 4326 7516 4325 7515 4326 7514 4324 7512 4323 7508 4322 7507 4317 7511 4314 7537 4332 7544 4342 7509 TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 251DEG 26KT 4324 7533 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather