SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

446 PM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Schuyler, Chemung and east central Steuben Counties through 515 PM

EDT...

At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Horseheads, or near West Elmira, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Elmira, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Erin,

Watkins Glen, Catharine, Montour Falls and Odessa.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 48 and 57.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4240 7686 4220 7654 4200 7687 4200 7695

4223 7707

TIME...MOT...LOC 2046Z 227DEG 28KT 4215 7688

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

