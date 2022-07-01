WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

706 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN SULLIVAN COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are

still possible with this thunderstorm.

