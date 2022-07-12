WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Oneida County in central New York...

* Until 100 PM EDT.

* At 1207 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camden,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Camden, Boonville, Steuben, Florence, Ava, Delta Lake, Taberg,

Stokes Corner, Hawkinsville and Delta Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

