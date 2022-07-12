WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

112 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND CENTRAL CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 112 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Willet, or 8

miles northeast of Marathon, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Norwich, Guilford, North Norwich, Oxford, Cincinnatus, Preston,

Willet, New Berlin, Pitcher and Pharsalia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO

CLINTON CORTLAND DELAWARE

ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON

HAMILTON HERKIMER MADISON

MONTGOMERY ONEIDA OTSEGO

SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE

SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS

WARREN WASHINGTON

