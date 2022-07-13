WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 633 PM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Delaware, northwestern Sullivan and northeastern Wayne Counties through 730 PM EDT... At 633 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harvard to Hancock. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rockland, Liberty, Hancock, Fremont, Jeffersonville, Hiawatha, Starlight, Parksville, Swan Lake and Stalker. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 87 and 101. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4168 7477 4189 7539 4212 7519 4211 7458 4202 7478 4193 7458 TIME...MOT...LOC 2233Z 278DEG 22KT 4206 7519 4194 7525 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND EAST CENTRAL ONONDAGA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather