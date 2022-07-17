WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Schuyler County in central New York... Southeastern Yates County in central New York... Northeastern Steuben County in central New York... * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 836 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Urbana, or 11 miles southwest of Dundee, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Starkey, Urbana, Watkins Glen, Dundee, Montour Falls, Tyrone, Pulteney, Wayne, Bradford and Hammondsport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather