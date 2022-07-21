WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 250 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022 ...A Strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oneida County through 330 PM EDT... At 249 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm along a line extending from 11 miles south of Barnes Corners to Redfield to near Central Square. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lee, Camden, Boonville, Florence, Ava, Taberg, Blossvale, Stokes Corner, Point Rock and Hawkinsville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4328 7548 4328 7587 4332 7587 4333 7588 4348 7581 4342 7553 4361 7511 TIME...MOT...LOC 1849Z 256DEG 32KT 4366 7578 4352 7583 4331 7607 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Washington County in east central New York... Northern Bennington County in southern Vermont... * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Greenwich, or 10 miles northeast of Mechanicville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Arlington, Salem, Manchester, Dorset, Cambridge, Greenwich, Manchester Center, Porter, Lee, Easton, Sunderland, Rupert, Sandgate, Peru, Cossayuna, Center White Creek, Beartown, Chiselville, Center Falls and East Hebron. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather