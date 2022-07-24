WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Yates County in central New York...

Northwestern Steuben County in central New York...

* Until 500 PM EDT.

* At 437 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dansville,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Wayland, Italy, Cohocton, Perkinsville, Stony Brook State Park and

Atlanta.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Southeastern Schuyler County in central New York...

Eastern Chemung County in central New York...

Central Tioga County in central New York...

Southern Tompkins County in central New York...

* Until 515 PM EDT.

* At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Breesport, or

7 miles northeast of Elmira, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Lockwood around 445 PM EDT.

Van Etten around 450 PM EDT.

Spencer around 455 PM EDT.

Danby, Candor and Willseyville around 500 PM EDT.

Caroline and Newark Valley around 510 PM EDT.

_____

