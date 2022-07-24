WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 520 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO...NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND EAST CENTRAL CHENANGO COUNTIES... At 520 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gilbertsville, or 11 miles west of Oneonta, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Oneonta, Norwich, New Lisbon, Otego, Morris, Milford, Gilbertsville, Laurens, West End and Colliersville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather