WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

449 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following

county, Steuben.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Avoca, Arkport, Cohocton, Haskinville, South Dansville,

Prattsburg and Wheeler.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather