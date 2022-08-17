WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1257 PM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Steuben

County through 130 PM EDT...

At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kanona, or 17 miles northeast of Hornell, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bath, Canisteo, Howard, Wheeler, Avoca, Rheims, West Cameron, Kanona,

Risingville and North Cameron.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 35 and 39.

Interstate 390 near 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4254 7745 4250 7722 4219 7730 4227 7762

TIME...MOT...LOC 1657Z 021DEG 9KT 4243 7736

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

