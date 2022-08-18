WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

413 PM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cayuga

County through 430 PM EDT...

At 413 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ledyard, or 17 miles southeast of Seneca Falls, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Genoa, Ledyard, King Ferry, Willets, East Venice and Long Point State

Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4272 7671 4273 7669 4272 7645 4262 7653

4262 7659 4267 7668 4270 7673

TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 290DEG 26KT 4269 7664

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

