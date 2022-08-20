WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 809 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Steuben County through 845 PM EDT... At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haskinville, or 10 miles northeast of Hornell, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cohocton, Haskinville and Atlanta. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 390 near 2. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4258 7754 4258 7737 4238 7752 4240 7757 TIME...MOT...LOC 0009Z 199DEG 16KT 4244 7752 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather