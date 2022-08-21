WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

531 PM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Vienna, or 7 miles southwest of Camden, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Camden, Florence and Jewell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather