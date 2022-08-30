WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

825 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 830 PM EDT this evening for

portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following counties, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Pike and Wayne.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

