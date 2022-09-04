WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

406 PM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following

counties, Chenango and Otsego.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 405 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms tapering off. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5

and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Edmeston, Plymouth, North Norwich, Sherburne, Pittsfield, New

Berlin, Columbus, Earlville, Smyrna, South Brookfield,

Burlington, South Plymouth, Lambs Corners and South Edmeston.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

