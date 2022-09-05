WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Binghamton NY 727 PM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following counties, Broome, Chemung, Chenango and Tioga. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 727 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chemung, Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich, Waverly, Owego, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Barton, Guilford, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Litchfield, Oxford, Berkshire, Bainbridge, South Waverly and Newark Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather