AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

159 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following counties, in central New York, Delaware

and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Susquehanna,

Wayne and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until 600 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas,

especially in urban areas. Water over roadways, especially in

rural areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 159 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated a band of locally heavier rainfall was strung out

across northeastern Pennsylvania, with an additional band

across the Catskills. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly in the advisory area.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that may experience flooding include...

Scranton, Carbondale, Honesdale, Liberty, Walton, Delhi,

Tunkhannock, Deposit, Waverly, Falls, Fallsburg, Archbald,

Dickson City, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Bethel, Damascus,

Neversink, South Fallsburg and Callicoon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

