WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Binghamton NY 458 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following county, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 458 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Andes, Bovina Center and Wolf Hollow. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather