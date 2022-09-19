WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

104 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Seneca,

northeastern Schuyler, southeastern Cayuga and northern Tompkins

Counties through 145 PM EDT...

At 103 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Perry City, or 11 miles northeast of Watkins Glen, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Ithaca, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Enfield, Groton, Covert, Locke,

Genoa, Dryden and Trumansburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near southern end of Cayuga Lake, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 4257 7684 4275 7637 4250 7626 4246 7625

4239 7678

TIME...MOT...LOC 1703Z 252DEG 23KT 4250 7673

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

