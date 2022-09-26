WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1113 AM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...Gusty showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, will impact portions of southern Cayuga County through 1145 AM EDT... At 1111 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ledyard, or 16 miles southeast of Seneca Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Owasco, Fleming, Locke, Genoa, Ledyard, Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Aurora and Levanna. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Cayuga, or Otisco Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now to avoid strong winds and waves! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 4285 7645 4285 7636 4278 7627 4268 7627 4262 7662 4263 7664 4279 7672 4292 7646 TIME...MOT...LOC 1511Z 242DEG 25KT 4270 7665 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather