WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 253 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cayuga, northern Cortland, south central Onondaga and northeastern Tompkins Counties through 330 PM EDT... At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taughannock Falls, or near Ithaca, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cortland, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Homer, Otisco, Groton, Locke, Genoa, Preble and Moravia. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 15. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on the Finger Lakes in the path of this storm should get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 4267 7588 4262 7588 4246 7648 4266 7662 4293 7608 TIME...MOT...LOC 1852Z 241DEG 38KT 4253 7649 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____