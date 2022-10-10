WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

228 PM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are forecast

across the northeastern portion of Oneida county.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego,

Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected

across the rural, elevated valleys where skies remain clear.

