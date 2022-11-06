WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 556 PM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Onondaga County through 630 PM EST... At 556 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Camillus, or 7 miles south of Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay, Liverpool, Marcellus and Amboy. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 36 and 39. New York Interstate 81 between 19 and 30. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4324 7617 4322 7609 4320 7608 4320 7605 4317 7598 4295 7630 4301 7642 4321 7628 4321 7626 4324 7626 4320 7622 4322 7620 4324 7621 4327 7621 TIME...MOT...LOC 2256Z 214DEG 42KT 4305 7630 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather