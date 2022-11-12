WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Broome County in central New York...

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York...

Southwestern Chenango County in central New York...

Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 315 AM EST.

* At 211 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Union Center to near Auburn Center, moving east

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin,

Maine, Rush, Jackson and Susquehanna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

