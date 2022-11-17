WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1028 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of

4 to 9 inches expected today and this evening. Portions of

northern Oneida County have already received 3 to 6 inches of

snow this morning. Total snowfall amounts between 7 and 15

inches are expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Up to 4 inches has already fallen across parts of

central Oneida County. Total snowfall amounts will range from 4

to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

