SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

632 PM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...A HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND AFFECTING NORTHERN PORTIONS OF

ONONDAGA AND MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 8 PM...

HAZARDS...A heavy lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of up

to 30 MPH which will rapidly reduce visibility to less than a

quarter of a mile. 1 to 2 inches per hour snowfall rates.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 628 PM EST, a lake effect snow band was

along a line extending from near Plainville to near Verona and moving

east-southeast at 35 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Clay, Cicero, Lysander, Sullivan, Van Buren, Oneida, Lenox,

Baldwinsville, and Syracuse, especially the north side of the metro.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 between 34 and 39.

New York Interstate 81 near 22, 23A and B, and between 25 and 30.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4320 7608 4318 7601 4318 7594 4315 7587

4317 7577 4316 7573 4301 7555 4297 7555

4301 7590 4314 7648 4322 7648 4323 7630

4320 7627 4322 7626 4324 7627 4320 7622

4322 7620 4327 7620

TIME...MOT...LOC 2328Z 286DEG 31KT 4316 7639 4313 7565

