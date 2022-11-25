WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 756 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...PATCHY FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING IN NORMALLY COLDER VALLEYS... Temperatures were hovering at or just below freezing in some of our normally colder sheltered valley locations in southern Delaware County, and Sullivan County in NY and Wayne and Pike Counties in PA. This was leading to patchy freezing rain and ice on some roadways. Temperatures will climb above freezing by 10 am in all locations and road conditions should improve. If you are driving this morning watch out for icy roadways. Road conditions can change rapidly from wet to icy which can surprise motorists and lead to accidents. Also, bridges and overpasses will be susceptible to icy conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather