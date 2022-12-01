WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 354 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather