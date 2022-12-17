WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 940 PM EST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to a foot or so possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A heavy lake effect snow band will form north of Oneida County and drop south from Late Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon. The timing and intensity of the lake effect snow band is still uncertain. Latest guidance suggests the best chance for heavy lake effect snow will be across northwest Oneida County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch for lake effect snow means there is a potential for heavy lake effect snow which would significantly impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather