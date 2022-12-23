WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 452 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 * Flash Freeze and Burst of Snowfall Late This Morning* Temperatures will rapidly drop this morning from the 40's to the 10's by late afternoon. With the temperature drop rain will change to a burst of moderate to perhaps heavy snowfall. A quick inch or so of snowfall is expected in spots during the 9AM to 12PM timeframe across most of northeast Pennsylvania northwest into the Finger Lakes. The temperature drop coupled with snow accumulations will lead to slick and hazardous travel late this morning and lasting through the day. Delay travel or allow extra time to reach your destination with conditions becoming hazardous. so of snowfall is expected in spots during the 10AM to 1PM timeframe across the Southern Tier of New York into the Finger Lakes along with Pike and Wayne counties in Pennsylvania. The temperature drop coupled with snow accumulations will lead to slick and hazardous travel late this morning and lasting through the day. Delay travel or allow extra time to reach your destination with conditions becoming hazardous. * Flash Freeze and Burst of Snowfall around Noontime* so of snowfall is expected in spots during the 11AM to 2PM timeframe across Oneida County into portions of the Western Catskills. The temperature drop coupled with snow accumulations will lead to slick and hazardous travel late this morning and lasting through the day. Delay travel or allow extra time to reach your destination with conditions becoming hazardous. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather