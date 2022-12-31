WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

600 PM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

...PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS EVENING...

Areas of fog, locally dense at times, will continue into the

this evening. Visibilities may be reduced to one quarter mile or

lower in the fog at times.

This fog is expected to persist through the evening hours as

warm, moist air moves over the cold ground and remaining snow

cover. Visibilities will slowly improve late this evening as rain

moves in; with full improvement expected after midnight behind a

cold frontal passage.

Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and

drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam

headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.

