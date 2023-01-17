WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1107 AM EST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Precipitation has moved out of the area, and temperatures are beginning to warm up above the freezing mark. A few slick spots may still persist on sidewalks and roads. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Chemung, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Precipitation will move out of the area shortly, but a few icy patches may remain on area roads and sidewalks. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org and 511pa.com, or by dialing 5-1-1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHERE...In New York, Onondaga, Cortland and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna county. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Precipitation will move out of the Syracuse area around Noon, and is already moving out of the I-81 corridor further downstate and in NE PA. Icy spots may persist after freezing rain ends, until warmer air moves into the area this afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Wednesday. conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Precipitation will begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain. Colder air will remain entrenched north of the Thruway through much of the day and evening today, eventually the precipitation changes over to light snow showers or flurries tomorrow night as colder air aloft moves in. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org or by dialing 5-1-1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather