WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

631 PM EDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS AND

SOUTHWESTERN ERIE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southeast Erie

and northeast Cattaraugus counties.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Buffalo.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Wyoming County in western New York...

Northeastern Erie County in western New York...

Northwestern Livingston County in western New York...

East central Niagara County in western New York...

Orleans County in western New York...

Genesee County in western New York...

Western Monroe County in western New York...

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 633 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Middleport to 6 miles southeast of Wales Center,

moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Batavia, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Darien Lakes State Park, Le

Roy, Pembroke, Bennington, Attica, Alexander, Akron and Alden.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 47.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

