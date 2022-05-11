WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 548 AM EDT Wed May 11 2022 ...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY... The combination of relative humidity values dropping to between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon, northeast winds gusting to 15 mph, and full sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread today across western and north central New York. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather