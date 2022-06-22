WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

510 PM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS AND

NORTHWESTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather