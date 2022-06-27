WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

137 PM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS

* WHERE...Beaches of Niagara and Orleans counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

* WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and

Jefferson counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

