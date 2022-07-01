WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

701 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Cattaraugus

and western Allegany Counties through 745 PM EDT...

At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ashford, or 7 miles north of Salamanca, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Salamanca, Ashford, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Rushford, Weston

Mills, Caneadea, Hinsdale, Friendship, Great Valley, Little Valley,

Ischua, Lyndon, Humphrey, Ellicottville, Kill Buck, West Clarksville,

Hardy Corners and Lime Lake-Machias.

This includes Interstate 86 between exits 27 and 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4218 7881 4236 7881 4248 7825 4233 7807

4207 7820

TIME...MOT...LOC 2300Z 268DEG 28KT 4227 7870

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

