WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

610 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND NORTHEASTERN

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES...

At 608 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Silver Creek, or 11 miles east of Fredonia, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to

trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Fredonia, Boston, Springville, Gowanda, Ashford Hollow, Concord,

Collins, Stockton, Dayton and Brocton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

