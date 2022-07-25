WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Jefferson County in central New York...

Lewis County in central New York...

Northeastern Oswego County in central New York...

* Until 300 AM EDT.

* At 200 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Rutland Center to near Pulaski, moving east at

55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage,

Adams, Herrings, Adams Center and Barnes Corners.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 47.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

