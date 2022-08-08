WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 348 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL OSWEGO COUNTY HAS EXPIRED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Northeastern Oswego County until 4:30 PM EDT! ...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Clouds, showers, and in some places thunderstorms, have pushed into the region from the west this afternoon, cooling temperatures. While some breaks of sun are possible before sunset, and it will remain humid, temperatures are not expected to recover enough to meet heat advisory criteria. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values between 95 to 100 degrees expected. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of the Heat Advisory will likely be cancelled early, as clouds, showers, and thunderstorms bring cooler temperatures to parts of the area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather