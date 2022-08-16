WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

221 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wyoming

and southwestern Genesee Counties through 300 PM EDT...

At 221 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Attica to near Warsaw. Movement was

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Batavia, Darien Lakes State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Attica, Silver

Springs, Alexander, Wyoming, Gainesville, East Bethany, Perry Center,

Bethany Center, Silver Lake, Orangeville Center, Dale and East

Pembroke.

This includes Interstate 90 near exit 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4293 7843 4305 7821 4278 7795 4274 7796

4261 7812

TIME...MOT...LOC 1821Z 031DEG 12KT 4290 7823 4276 7811

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather