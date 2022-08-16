WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 334 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Erie and southwestern Niagara Counties through 415 PM EDT... At 334 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clarence, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst, Lancaster, East Aurora, Williamsville, Grand Island, Elma, Marilla, Orchard Park, Akron, Erie Basin Marina and Small Boat Harbor. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 49 and 56. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4308 7907 4305 7849 4276 7856 4278 7895 4280 7892 4284 7893 4289 7891 4293 7891 4296 7893 4296 7896 4299 7901 4302 7902 4305 7900 4306 7900 TIME...MOT...LOC 1934Z 091DEG 7KT 4294 7860 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wayne, Cayuga and southwestern Oswego Counties through 415 PM EDT... At 337 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lysander, or 7 miles southwest of Fulton, moving west at 10 mph. Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Cato, Sterling, Ira, Conquest, Wolcott, Hannibal, Red Creek, Meridian, South Hannibal, Granby Center and South Butler. LAT...LON 4323 7648 4315 7648 4315 7647 4314 7649 4313 7648 4307 7679 4334 7683 4333 7642 4323 7640 TIME...MOT...LOC 1937Z 084DEG 8KT 4324 7651 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather