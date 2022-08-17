WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

634 PM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ontario

County through 700 PM EDT...

At 634 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rushville, or 9 miles southeast of Canandaigua, moving southwest at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rushville and Gorham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4277 7736 4284 7714 4276 7706 4276 7731

4273 7733 4273 7734

TIME...MOT...LOC 2234Z 053DEG 10KT 4278 7717

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

